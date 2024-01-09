Man arrested for human trafficking in Cascade County

Johnathan Taylor has been charged with money laundering, human trafficking and sex trafficking.

A Cascade County deputy made contact with Taylor during a Dec. 27 traffic stop.

There were two people in the vehicle, Taylor was the passenger and a female driver. The car was registered to another female, according to charging documents.

Initially, Taylor was arrested on an outstanding drug warrant out of Texas.

Washington man sentences for trafficking fentanyl in Great Falls

The arresting deputy noticed inconsistencies in the stories from Taylor, and the two women involved, according to court documents, including where they were going and how they knew each other. The car’s owner had arrived at the scene of the traffic stop and another deputy was asking the driver questions, causing Taylor to get agitated, according to court documents.

Deputies noticed signs of prostitution or human trafficking, according to court documents. During a search, deputies found $400 in cash and two cell phones.

On Dec. 31, deputies began listening to phone calls between Taylor and others while Taylor was being held in the Adult Detention Center.

With the help of a Cascade County detective, deputies located sexually explicit ads indicating the two women involved were providing sexual services in exchange for payment, according to court documents.

During phone calls between Taylor and the female driver from the traffic stop, deputies noticed continued signs of prostitution and human trafficking, according to court documents, and Taylor threatened the women if they didn’t put money in his jail account daily.

Deputies talked to Taylor on Jan. 8 and he denied knowledge of the sexually explicit ads.

Prosecutors have requested $100,000 bond, as Taylor demonstrated a willingness to flee since he was initially arrested on a Texas warrant and has prior felony convictions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

