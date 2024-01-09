County posts election office positions

Cascade County has posted the job description for the newly established election administrator position.

The posted salary range is $65,000 to $72,000 depending on experience.

The job requires a bachelors degree in public administration, political science, business management or a closely related field and four years of professional management experience in business management, public administration or in any capacity related to the conduct or administration of public elections or eight years of any equivalent combination of experience and training.

County appoints Biddick as election administrator

According to the job posting, the elections administrator “manages, supervises and maintains the voter registration system in Cascade County, organizes, manages and conducts all primary, general, school and special elections in the county and ensures that the elections are in compliance with state and federal election laws and statutes and the outcomes of elections are accurate; plans, organizes and directs all election activities, maintains and conducts audits of voter registration records; monitors voter registration activities and ensures the activities are in compliance with state and federal election laws and statutes; processes petitions; ensures that all elections workers and election judges are trained; supervises and manages the election workers and election judges; sets up and manages polling places; monitors election supplies and equipment; coordinates repair and/or replacement of voting equipment; certifies election results; manages and supervises the work or all personnel in the elections department; establishes and provides fiscal management of the departmental budget. The elections administrator also conducts elections for other governmental entities that may contract with the county for election services. The elections administrator performs other duties as required or assigned” by the commission.

County, GFPS officials discuss May school election

A desired qualification is “a comprehensive knowledge of election laws and regulations,” according to the county post.

Just before Christmas, commissioners appointed Dev Biddick as the interim election administrator after voting in mid-December to remove election duties from County Clerk and Recorder Sandra Merchant.

Biddick was hired as an election specialist for the county in early 2023.

County officials continuing discussion on moving election duties

Since she’s already a county employee, her salary will be increased 15 percent for the additional duties.

The county is also hiring for a temporary election specialist at $18.15 per hour.

The job requires a high school diploma or equivalent with three years of progressively responsible office experience in a team environment that preferably includes a year in an election related environment and a year of legal experience and terminology, or any “satisfactory equivalent combination” of education, training and/or experience relevant to the position.

County officials discussing elections operations after removing duties from clerk’s office

Commissioner Rae Grulkowski told The Electric that the election administrator position is open until filled.

She said the temporary elections specialist position was created by a vacancy in October and is not a new position.

Filing for county and statewide elections Jan. 11.

Filing for the one school board seat on this year’s ballot opened in December.

During their Jan. 8 meeting, the Great Falls Public Schools board voted to approve their resolution calling for the May election, requesting a mail ballot and that the county conduct their May 2025 election, since under state law, that request has to be made a year in advance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

