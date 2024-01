Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours was out and about capturing photos from some basketball games this weekend for The Electric.

CMR boys basketball

Jan. 6, 2024

CMR 61, Belgrade, 36

Athlete: River Wasson

Mens basketball

University of Providence, 65

Carroll College, 67

Athlete: Jake Olsen

Womens basketball University of Providence, 59 Carroll College, 63 Game recap Athlete: Ashlee Maldonado

Share this: Twitter

Facebook