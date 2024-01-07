Sunday Reads: Jan. 7
This week’s reading list to stay warm from the snow.
The Washington Post: U.S. strike in Baghdad raises specter of wider regional war
The Washington Post: Gateway Pundit’s story of election fraud had it all – except proof
The Economist: A clash over Trump’s disqualification lands at the Supreme Court
The Economist: Joe Biden’s chances do not look good. The Democrats have no plan B
The Washington Post: Republican and Democratic congressional leaders reach tentative $1.66 trillion budget deal that would avert a government shutdown
Associated Press: New Mexico regulators reject utility’s effort to recoup some investments in coal and nuclear plants
The Atlantic: A damp start to the new year
The New York Times: Carrefour drops PepsiCo products in France over high prices
The Atlantic: Chicken can be climate-friendly, but we’re eating it all wrong
The Washington Post: A voting-machine security lawsuit could have big implications for the next election. Trump allies are using it to bolster 2020 lie.
The New York Times: What if farmers had to pay for water?
Route Fifty: State lawmakers seek to limit property tax increases as home values soar
Associated Press: Restaurant’s comeback shows how false Asian stereotype of dog-eating persists
The Washington Post: NRA leader Wayne LaPierre announces resignation from the gun-advocacy group amid fraud lawsuit
Route Fifty: Teachers can’t afford housing, so school districts are building homes
State Scoop: FCC proposes $200M cyber program for schools, libraries
The New York Times: New York City sues bus companies that brought migrants from Texas
The Washington Post: Texas doctors not obliged to perform abortions, appeals court rules
The New York Times: U.S. awards chip supplier $162 million to bolster critical industries
The Economist: Is America’s raging bull market exhausted, or taking a breath?
The New Yorker: How the “no kill” movement betrays its name
Smithsonian Magazine: How the obscure sport of pickleball became king of the court
The Atlantic: A new era for Mickey Mouse
The New Yorker: The Legend of the Selmer Mark VI
NPR: Tetris had never been beat by a human, until 13-year-old Willis Gibson did it