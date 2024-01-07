Sunday Reads: Jan. 7

This week’s reading list to stay warm from the snow.

The Washington Post: U.S. strike in Baghdad raises specter of wider regional war

The Washington Post: Gateway Pundit’s story of election fraud had it all – except proof

The Economist: A clash over Trump’s disqualification lands at the Supreme Court

The Economist: Joe Biden’s chances do not look good. The Democrats have no plan B

The Washington Post: Republican and Democratic congressional leaders reach tentative $1.66 trillion budget deal that would avert a government shutdown

Associated Press: New Mexico regulators reject utility’s effort to recoup some investments in coal and nuclear plants

The Atlantic: A damp start to the new year

The New York Times: Carrefour drops PepsiCo products in France over high prices

The Atlantic: Chicken can be climate-friendly, but we’re eating it all wrong

The Washington Post: A voting-machine security lawsuit could have big implications for the next election. Trump allies are using it to bolster 2020 lie.

The New York Times: What if farmers had to pay for water?

Route Fifty: State lawmakers seek to limit property tax increases as home values soar

Associated Press: Restaurant’s comeback shows how false Asian stereotype of dog-eating persists

The Washington Post: NRA leader Wayne LaPierre announces resignation from the gun-advocacy group amid fraud lawsuit

Route Fifty: Teachers can’t afford housing, so school districts are building homes

State Scoop: FCC proposes $200M cyber program for schools, libraries

The New York Times: New York City sues bus companies that brought migrants from Texas

The Washington Post: Texas doctors not obliged to perform abortions, appeals court rules

The New York Times: U.S. awards chip supplier $162 million to bolster critical industries

The Economist: Is America’s raging bull market exhausted, or taking a breath?

The New Yorker: How the “no kill” movement betrays its name

Smithsonian Magazine: How the obscure sport of pickleball became king of the court

The Atlantic: A new era for Mickey Mouse

The New Yorker: The Legend of the Selmer Mark VI

NPR: Tetris had never been beat by a human, until 13-year-old Willis Gibson did it

