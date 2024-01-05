Business Bites: 5th and Wine going Italian; Al Banco moves; Magpie expands; Ignite; conservation district office nearing completion; antique shop closing; Sun Prairie water, sewer rate increase; exhibition closing at The Square

Fifth and Wine

Fifth and Wine is going Italian for January.

The restaurant is launching its newest menu on Jan. 9.

To make reservations, visit their website or call 406-761-9463.

Al Banco

Al Banco is consolidating their business and operating exclusively out of their space at The Commons on Central, as of Jan. 3.

They have their full coffee menu with some new additions and will gradually work their food menu back in, as their new kitchen/roasting space is still pending approval/inspection.

They’ll be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays for the winter.

“We ask for your patience and support as we make this transition, as it’s always a big undertaking moving and figuring out quirks. We also wanted to thank everyone for their support over the years, and we look forward to continuing to serve you at The Commons! We are excited to be a part of what’s happening down there and can’t wait for everyone to be a daily part of the collaborative effort that’s gone into making The Commons happen,” the Al Banco team wrote on their Facebook page.

Magpie

Magpie will be expanding into the space now vacated by Al Banco in Machinery Row.

The existing bar side will operate normally and the owners, Andrew and Lyla Brown are planning a restaurant concept in the expansion.

More details will be in a future edition of Business Bites.

Ignite

The Great Falls Development Alliance is hosting Ignite 2024 at the Meadow Lark Country Club 8-10 a.m. Jan. 12.

“Ignite 2024 is an excellent opportunity to gain insight on the year ahead. This in-person and online event format is simple and quick – three-minute presentations on business startups, business expansions, real estate developments and capital projects that will either start or open in 2024,” according to GFDA.

If you’re interested in presenting, contact Jake Clark at 406-403-4937 or jake@growgreatfalls.org.

Seating is limited, register here.

Cascade County Conservation District

The Cascade County Conservation District is nearing completion of its new space on the hill behind the Crystal Inn.

The month of January will be final touches and moving days.

They should be available for service on the new site in February.

Contact them by phone at 406-866-0020 or 406-866-0028 if you are planning to visit the office.

They’re hoping to be fully open and ready for foot traffic in their new space at 3615 29th St. S.W. by Feb. 5.

Central Avenue Antiques and Second Hand

Central Avenue Antiques is closing their doors for good, but having a closing sale for the next year or so beginning Jan. 10.

Serious buyers can make an appointment by calling Jim at 406-217-2273.

Sun Prairie Village County Water and Sewer District

The Sun Prairie Village County Water and Sewer District board voted at their Dec. 19 meeting to approve a 5 percent increase to water and sewer rates, effective Jan. 1. That equates to about $3 additional per month, according to the district. Bills are issued on the first of the month and are due by the 10th of the same month. If the bill is unpaid past the 10th of the following month, it's considered delinquent, according to the district. The district said that due to the increasing number of delinquent accounts, statements will continue to show the date that its scheduled for a late charge and shut off/termination date. The late fee on accounts 30 days or more delinquent was raised to $25. If payment isn't made by 5 p.m. the day before the shut off/termination date, a $75 reconnect date will be assessed and service will remain disconnected until the account is paid in full, according to the district.

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

The Surface Dreams and Superstructures: Works by Robert Harrison exhibit closes Jan. 13 at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. Here’s how to make the most of your free experience with this exhibition before it’s gone.

