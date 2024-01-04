Four neighborhood councils meet Jan. 8-12.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include election of officers, bylaw review, council updates and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Meadowlark Elementary School library.

Agenda items include election of officers, bylaw review, reconsider vote for the Parkview Assisted Living conditional use permit and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 in the West Elementary School library.

Agenda items include election of officers, bylaw review and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include election of officers, bylaw review, Facebook page update, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

