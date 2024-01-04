Bomb threat made at Cascade County Courthouse

The Cascade County Courthouse was evacuated briefly Thursday morning after the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb threat.

“It is unknown at this time who made the threat. However, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office is taking this matter seriously until we know otherwise. At this time, we are asking the public to please stay away from the courthouse,” Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in an email to media Thursday morning.

The courthouse was evacuated Jan. 4, Slaughter said.

County Attorney Josh Racki said it the threat paused the morning court schedule.

At 10:07 a.m., about an hour after sending out the media alert of the threat, Slaughter said the courthouse had been cleared and was open for business as usual.

He said there was no further information at this time.

The threat to the Cascade County Courthouse comes a day after a bomb threat was emailed to officials in several states, including at the Montana State Capitol.

That threat followed a string of false reports of shootings at public officials homes in recent days, the Associated Press reported Jan. 3.

No explosives were found and federal officials dismissed the threats as a hoax, according to the AP.

Statehouse offices or buildings were evacuated in Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana due to the threats on Jan. 3, the AP reported.

