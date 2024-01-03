City approves final payment for storm drain project

City Commissioners approved the final payment for a storm drain project during their Jan. 2 meeting.

The final payment is to SJ Louis Construction for $23,581.10 and $238.19 to the state miscellaneous tax fund.

In March 2023, commissioners awarded the contract for $559,386.31.

Work began this fall and was completed in December, according to city staff.

The project was completed ahead of schedule and $83,000.50 under budget for a total cost of $476,385.81, according to the city.

The project used cured-in-place pipe to line the Valeria Way storm main that runs diagonally from 26th Street North and 6th Avenue North to 20th Street North and 1st Avenue North.

The storm main was nearly 100 years old and had been in poor condition with an increased risk of collapsing, according to city staff.

Cured-in-place pipe was used for the project for its relatively low cost and non-intrusive installation method, according to staff.

The city engineering office, with support from the utilities division of public works, completed the design phase engineering, planning and specifications.

The engineering office also handled construction phase project management and inspection services.

The original Valeria Way storm drain was built in the 1920’s along a historic Montana railroad line. In the 1920’s and 1950’s, residential housing was constructed over the storm drain and it still runs underneath residential homes, according to the city.

The city is liable for damage to those homes if the pipe underneath were to collapse.

City staff considered abandoning and backfilling the storm drain, but that came with the risk of air pockets forming and increased costs, according to the agenda report.

City staff had determined the increased storm water capacity was necessary after the 2016 flood, which was described by officials at the time as having twice the intensity of a 100-year storm.

Such a storm is an estimated two inches of rain per hour, but in some areas of Great Falls in August 2016, up to three inches fell in 30 minutes, causing widespread flooding. according to reports at the time.

The project included the installation of 3,084 linear feet of 18-inch, 24-inch, and 30-inch CIPP, along with cleaning and video recording of the host pipe; and two service connections were internally reinstated, according to city staff.

Staff verified that the contractor had completed all the work and punch list items in accordance with the plans and contract and recommends final payment.

The two-year warranty period began at substantial completion on Dec. 1, 2023.

The project was prioritized by the public works capital improvements plan and funded through the city’s improvements other than buildings account.

