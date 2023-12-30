Sunday Reads: Dec. 31

Hope everyone has had a lovely holiday season and here’s to a good year.

The Washington Post: Supreme Court faces pressure to decide if Trump is on the 2024 ballot

The New York Times: Supreme Court won’t hear case on Trump’s immunity defense for now

The Atlantic: What Gen Z is finding at the library

The Economist: Russia tries to overwhelm Ukraine with missiles

The Washington Post: Hospitals are desperate for nurses, but a broken immigration system blocks the way

CityLab: U.S. roadbuilding bible gets update as pedestrian deaths rise

The Washington Post: GOP voter-fraud crackdown overwhelmingly targets minorities, Democrats

The Washington Post: After Sandy Hook, they voted no. Now these senators want new gun laws.

The New Yorker: Mosab Abu Toha’s perilous journey out of Gaza

The Washington Post: EPA vowed to reduce toxic air that people breathe near refineries. They’re still waiting.

The Economist: America’s new policing tech isn’t cutting crime

The Washington Post: Donald Trump removed from Maine primary ballot by secretary of state

The Atlantic: Political accountability isn’t dead yet

The Washington Post: American democracy is cracking. These ideas could help repair it.

The Economist: How to detoxify the politics of migration

The Washington Post: Pregnant women take a leading role in new legal battles over abortion

The Washington Post: A town fell on hard times. Hundreds of giant nutcrackers revived it.

The New Yorker: The art of designing board games

Modern Farmer: Welcome to the ‘agrihood’

The Washington Post: How ‘cherry-picking’ policies let one insurer win big in Florida’s insurance crisis

The New Yorker: Has gratuity culture reached a tipping point?

The New York Times: What is prime rib? A dish from America’s past gets revisited every Christmas

CityLab: 15 books on cities, architecture, climate change, transportation, gentrification

The Washington Post: Fun is dead. It’s become exhausting, scheduled and performative.

The New York Times: Just how formulaic are Hallmark and Lifetime holiday movies? We (over)analyzed 424 of them.

The Washington Post: Steve Greig has adopted dozens of the oldest dogs he could find

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

