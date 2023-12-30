Poetry, grasslands restoration highlighted at Jan. 9 interpretive center program

Corrie Williamson, poet, teacher, naturalist, Lewis and Clark history-buff, and senior outreach manager at American Prairie, will blend poetry, history, and grasslands restoration in a presentation that travels across time and geography during a Jan. 9 program at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

The program, called, From Botetourt County to Buffalo Country, will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the center at 4201 Giant Springs Road.

Williamson grew up in the same small Virginia town as William Clark’s first wife, Julia Hancock, and will share her connections to the history and landscape of the Corps of Discovery, read poems from her collection The River Where You Forgot My Name, and discuss her work with the American Prairie Foundation and their conservation mission on Montana’s great plains, according to a release from the interpretive center.

Williamson is the author of two books of poetry, most recently The River Where You Forgot My Name, which was named a 2019 Montana Book Award Honor Book by the Montana Library Association. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia in poetry and anthropology, and an MFA degree in poetry, according to the center.

Her poems have appeared in journals such as The Southern Review, Ecotone, The Kenyon Review, The Missouri Review, AGNI, Poetry Daily, Verse Daily, and many others.

The program is hosted by the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, as part of the Ida Johnson Lecture Series, and is free to the public.

The program is also available online through a Zoom link, by contacting PRC Board Member Zeke Leeds at eleeds1221@gmail.com, with PRC Program on the subject line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

