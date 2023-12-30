Montana State Parks hosting First Day Hikes

Kick off the new year with a First Day Hike at a state park near you.

On Jan. 1, Montana State Parks will host First Day Hikes at Flathead Lake State Park (Wayfarers, West Shore and Lone Pine units), Somers Beach State Park, Missouri Headwaters State Park, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Lake Elmo State Park and Makoshika State Park.

These fun and informative hikes are open to all ages and are family friendly.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day for people to enjoy the park’s three-mile trail. A ranger will lead a guided hike from the visitor center for those who want to learn about the history of the park.

For more information, please call 406-866-2217.

First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media using #FirstDayHikes.

Hikers should wear weather-appropriate clothing, bring a water bottle and ice cleats or snowshoes if the trail conditions are snowy or icy.

For more information on these or other Montana state parks, visit stateparks.mt.gov.

Out-of-state vehicles are subject to an $8 entrance fee.

First Day Hikes is an annual, nationwide event co-sponsored by America’s State Parks , which originated more than 26 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation at a state park in Milton, Mass. All 50 states will be participating in the 10th annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.

