Library launching reading challenge

The Great Falls Public Library is opening a reading challenge to library cardholders in January.

Each person who reads one book per category, determined by the library, and one category per book, for a total of 50 books by Dec. 27, 2024, will eligible for a prize to be announced at a later date.

Patrons can pick up a reading log at the library or download a PDF online in January to track their progress.

Some of the categories include:

200 pages or fewer

published in 2024

written by a Josephine Miles Award winner

science fiction

book you abandoned in the past

book about a real person

The library will release a select list on the library website of recommended books for some of the categories.

To earn the prize for completing the challenge, patrons must submit their completed log to the library by Dec. 28 for library staff to verify.

Books read for other reading programs, book clubs or assignments can be counted toward the challenge if they fit into the categories.

Books in print, audio and electronic formats all will be accepted for the challenge.

“We’re really excited to unveil this new program. It’s hopefully going to challenge a lot of us to read many more books in our busy lives, but, it will be a great time and is designed to promote improving literacy in our community,” Sarah Cawley, community engagement coordinator, said in a release.

