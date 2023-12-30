Library hosting speaking about experience teaching at a Palestinian Lutheran school

Eamon Orsmeth will give a presentation at the Great Falls Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 4.

He’ll speak in the Cordingley Room about his year living in Beit Jala teaching English in a Palestinian Lutheran school from 2017 to 2018.

Beit Jala is a town of about 13,500 people in the West Bank, just south of Jerusalem.

During his presentation, he will share his thoughts about the prospects for peace in Palestine/Israel, answer relevant questions about the current situation, and provide resources to learn more about the area. Orsmeth said the talk is grounded in his personal experience in the area, according to the library.

Before his mission, Orsmeth studied history and central and southwest Asian Studies at the University of Montana.

He’s also served as an associate with Opportunity Palestine, whose mission is to sustain the educational institutions of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Jordan and the Holy Land through development and awareness building, according to the library.

Library programs aim to provide a variety of viewpoints.

Look for further programs about world events in 2024, including restarting our Armchair Travelers Series.

The library is located at 301 2nd Ave. N.

