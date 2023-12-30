FWP soliciting comment on items for February meeting

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is soliciting public comment on several items that will be before the Fish and Wildlife Commission at its meeting Feb. 16.

The following items are open for public comment through Jan. 23.

A proposal to remove lake trout from Swan Lake.

Grant funding for the Future Fisheries Improvement Program winter cycle

Black bear regulations for the 2024 season

Upland game bird regulations for the 2024 season

Proposal to translocate some sage grouse to Alberta

Final adoption of administrative rule changes for the Block Management Program

Final adoption of administrative rule changes for the Elk Hunting Access agreements

Information on all these items can be found on the commission web page. People who would like to comment can also do so on this page.

Once public comment is received, individual commissioners may offer amendments to the FWP proposals. These amendments will be posted online and open for public comment. The commission will consider the amendments at the February meeting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

