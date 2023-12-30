Deadline for FWP’s new migratory bird stamp art contest extended to Jan. 31

The deadline for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks new migratory bird stamp art contest has been extended to Jan. 31.

The Wetlands Protection Advisory Council will select the winning piece of art in February.

The winning artist will receive a $2,000 cash prize and be featured on promotional materials throughout 2024.

The deadline has been extended and some changes have been made to contest rules, including artwork previously used in production or entered into any state or federal stamp competition can be submitted.

Details on contest rules and entry information can be found here.

FWP soliciting comment on items for February meeting

The winning artwork will be on display in the Capitol in Helena and announced by Gov. Greg Gianforte in late February.

The 2024 migratory bird stamp will not be required to hunt migratory birds in Montana. To hunt migratory birds, hunters will need a current Montana migratory bird license and their federal duck stamp, the same as in years past, according to FWP.

In-person field day to be required for youth hunter, bowhunter education students

Beginning in 2024, those who purchase a migratory bird license will receive a free collectable sticker showing the winning artwork, information about the Migratory Bird Wetland Program and information about how to make additional contributions, according to FWP.

Purchasing a migratory bird license is a way to support wetland habitat conservation and FWP will work with the Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation and other partners to provide other ways to donate to wetlands conservation. More information on other donation opportunities will be available in early 2024, according to FWP.

The 2024 Migratory Bird Stamp will help raise additional awareness of the importance of wetland habitat and the benefits to wildlife, landowners, and water quality. FWP’s Migratory Bird Wetland Program helps landowners and other conservation partners develop and fund projects that protect, conserve, enhance or create high-quality wetland habitat, according to FWP.

Photo courtesy FWP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

