County increased facility rental rates for Montana Expo Park

County Commissioners unanimously approved increased facility rental rates at Montana Expo Park.

Commissioners considered the increased rates during their Dec. 12 meeting.

About 200 people attended that meeting that included a resolution to remove election duties from the county clerk and recorder’s office.

No one spoke on the increased rental rates.

Susan Shannon, Expo Park manager, said earlier this month that rental rates have not changed since 2009.

She said the cost of utilities have increased and there have been facility improvements.

The rates that were approved during the Dec. 12 meeting are:

The existing 50 percent discount for youth and the 25 percent discount for 501c3 nonprofits will remain. That discount applies only to the building rental rates.

Existing rental agreements will not change, Shannon said.

The new rates will apply to rental agreements beginning Jan. 1, 2024.

