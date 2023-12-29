GFPS opens community survey for superintendent search

Great Falls Public Schools has opened a community survey for feedback as the district begins its search for a new superintendent.

Gordon Johnson, school board chair, said the responses will help the board know what qualities the community is looking for in the new superintendent.

The survey closes at 5 p.m. Jan. 19.

The survey is here.

In November, the school board hired the Montana School Boards Association to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

GFPS approves salary range for superintendent search

For the organization to produce advertising materials for the position, they needed authorization of the information to be included, such as salary range, closing date and required application materials.

District staff worked with MTSBA to create a superintendent advertisement. The board budget committee met Dec. 5 and reviewed current AA superintendent salaries and recommended the salary range be $175,000 to $185,000.

The board approved that range and the advertisement during their Dec. 11 meeting.

GFPS hires consultant for superintendent search

The superintendent’s salary is funded through the elementary and high school general fund budgets.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 16.

In February 2021, Moore’s salary was $160,000 and the board approved a three year increase to $165,000 for the next school year, $170,000 the second year and $175,000 the third year.

The minimum requirements for the superintendent are a masters degree or better in school administration, a valid Montana administrator’s certification with appropriate administrative endorsements upon hire and at least five years of experience in school administration.

Moore retiring as GFPS superintendent

State law requires that school systems with 31 or more full time licensed staff employ a full-time licensed superintendent “who shall devote full time to administration and supervision.”

The Electric first reported on Nov. 13 that Superintendent Tom Moore is retiring effective June 30, 2024.

The school board approved a $7,500 agreement with MTSBA for the superintendent search.

Moore selected as next GFPS superintendent [2019]

There could be additional fees above the base price if the district asks for services beyond what’s in the contract, Johnson said in November.

GFPS board delays superintendent decision, opts for more interviews next week [2019]

“It’s going to be competitive for us to find the kind of person that we want,” Johnson said. “We want to get on this right away.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

