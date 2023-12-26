GFPD has identified victim of motorcycle versus truck collision

Updated 1:45 p.m. Dec. 27.

After asking for community help on Dec. 26, the Great Falls Police Department has identified the victim of a pickup versus motorcycle collision.

Around 6 p.m. Dec. 22, GFPD was called to the 1100 block of 5th Avenue South to investigate the collision report.

Officers determined that the motorcycle and driver had been hit intentionally.

The male driver of the motorcycle was severely injured and is in critical condition, according to GFPD.

GFPD “has exhausted all leads and methods in identifying the injured motorcycle driver and are now requesting the public’s help in identifying him.”

According to GFPD, the persons arrested in the incident didn’t know the man’s identity.

“Both GFPD detectives and patrol officers have been working to identify the victim since the time of the crash. All investigative leads at this point have been inconclusive. The GFPD has sought assistance from other local and state criminal justice agencies and have still not been able to identify the male victim,” according to GFPD.

At the time of the collision, the male victim was wearing a black Kirkland brand jacket, a white t-shirt, green sweatpants, and gray/teal Converse tennis shoes in size 10, according to GFPD.

The male is physically described as having a light skin tone, hazel eyes, medium length brown hair, a thin and short mustache with some brown chin hair, according to GFPD.

He’s estimated to be 5’7″ to 5’9″ and about 160 pounds with tattoos of the initials “SL” on his right forearm; on the outside of his left shin, he has a set of lips and teeth biting a marijuana leaf; and on his left forearm he has a faint tattoo in green and red of a faint crown, according to GFPD.

He’s estimated to be in his 20s, but could range from late teens to early 30s, according to GFPD.

Anyone with information that may help in identifying the victim should call and leave a message for Det. Will Fleming at 406-455-8519.

Great Falls resident, Deshaun Miller, 18, has been arrested for felony assault with a weapon; felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence; and felony criminal endangerment.

A juvenile male has also been charged with felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to GFPD.

According to court documents, GFPD responded to a 911 call that a truck had hit a person on a motorcycle and the truck driver had nearly hit the 911 caller.

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified victim lying in the alley by a fence with what appeared to be a severe head injury. He was transported to the Benefis emergency room by ambulance and underwent emergency surgery, according to the charging documents.

The county attorney’s office filed charges on Dec. 26 and in their documents, wrote that the unidentified victim was “brain dead and was only able to breath on his own or maintain life functions with the assistance of a machine.”

GFPD officers viewed surveillance footage of part of the incident that showed a regular cab pickup truck with a white camper shell traveling westbound at a high rate of speed.

An officer recognized the truck, which was registered to a person not driving the truck during the incident, according to court documents.

It’s unclear from the charging documents, how Miller, the driver, and Zayck McDaniel had access to the truck.

GFPD officers located the pickup at 503 2nd Ave. S.W. and contacted Miller, who was taken to the station for a recorded interview.

During the interview, Miller said he’d gone to McDaniel’s his cousin, residence in the Phoenix Apartments where they were working on McDaniel’s dirt bike style motorcycle outside the apartment, according to court documents.

The pair went inside and when they came back, the bike was gone, Miller told investigators.

Miller and McDaniel got into the pickup and began looking for the motorcycle.

Miller told investigators that they could hear the motorcycle in the area and found it driving in an alley, following it for about a block and a half, according to court documents.

Miller told investigators that he followed the motorcycle in an alley where he said he swerved to the left trying to cut it off and that he thought the motorcycle driver had hit a large black trashcan and crashed, according to court documents.

Miller and McDaniel stopped, got out of the truck, put the motorcycle in the back of the truck and left the scene, according to court documents.

“Miller stated he saw the unidentified driver of the motorcycle and knew he was badly hurt. Miller then drove back to the Phoenix Apartments where he dropped McDaniel and the motorcycle off. Miller then went to his house…and waited in his pickup for the police to show up. Miller stated while he was waiting for the police he drank a couple beers because he was nervous,” according to the charging documents.

Detectives interviewed the 911 called, who said that he was taking some boxes from their house to throw away in the alley when they heard vehicles and saw a truck chasing a motorcycle down the alley.

The 911 caller told detectives that he saw the truck hit the motorcycle a second time and dropped the boxes, running back toward the house in fear of being hit by the truck, according to court documents.

Officers found McDaniel at his residence, which they searched with his mother’s permission, and found the motorcycle hidden in a closet.

During an interview with GFPD, McDaniel said he and Miller had been working on the motorcycle, went inside to get something to eat, and it was gone when they came back outside.

McDaniel told investigators that Miller had hit the motorcycle multiple times and on the final contact, the unidentified driver lost control and hit a pole, according to court documents.

McDaniel told investigators that he’d tried to get Miller to stop striking the motorcycle with the truck, but helped put the motorcycle in the truck and hid it in his closet, according to court documents.

Prosecutors requested bond for Miller be set at $100,000.

