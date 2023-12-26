City beginning growth policy update

City Commissioner unanimously approved a request for proposals and a resolution to formally start the growth policy during their Dec. 19 meeting.

The RFP opened on Dec. 22 and proposals are due by March 15.

Commissioners also approved a resolution formally starting the growth policy process, which Brock Cherry estimates will take about two years, including significant public outreach efforts.

Cherry started as the city’s planning director in August.

Commissioners allocated $300,000 toward the growth policy in this year’s budget with the intent of hiring a consultant for the effort.

City starting growth policy update process

Staff has worked with city departments and external entities including the Great Falls Development Alliance, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Great Falls International Airport, Great Falls Public Schools, Home Builders Association of Great Falls, Great Falls Association of Realtors, Cascade County and others to develop the RFP, according to the staff report.

Brock Cherry, city planning director, wrote in a memo to commissioners and the planning board that the process is a “significant and comprehensive undertaking” and he intends to create a growth policy steering committee to help select the consultant and assist staff with public outreach.

Demand for new housing high in Great Falls area; costs slow development [2022]

“Our goal is to create a growth policy that truly represents the interests and needs of the community. To achieve this, we plan to engage the public through surveys, listening sessions, informational booths, social media engagements, and most importantly, by educating them regarding the comprehensive outcomes that come with specific growth strategies and decisions,” Cherry wrote in his memo.

During the Oct. 17 work session, Cherry walked commissioners through what a growth policy is, is not and his planned timeline.

City board to consider 92-unit housing project off Bay Drive

“It’s not a wish list. If we treat it as a wish list, I think your constituents are going to be very disappointed,” Cherry told commissioners. “It’s not about you,” Cherry said of the plan needing to represent broad citizen perspective. “It’s the people’s plan.”

Apartment project for Dick’s RV Park is off

During the Dec. 19 meeting, Brett Doney, GFDA director, said that the community needs a realistic policy and the top concern at their agency is housing production.

He said that the community isn’t hitting the numbers recommended in their February 2022 housing market demand assessment.

GFDA commissioned the assessment, which was conducted by Concord Group and projected that there was demand for about 450 new housing units per year in Cascade County over the next decade.

City OKs code change for multifamily housing

Based on the expected split between owners and renters, the assessment projected that it breaks down to a need for 190 new rental units and 250 new for sale/new ownership units per year over the next decade across income levels, according to the assessment.

[READ: The full housing market demand assessment]

Over the last few years, the city has approved multiple apartment building projects and denied the apartment complex proposed for the former Dick’s RV Park property. Both the city and county have approved multiple single family or townhouse style projects over the last two years.

City to consider final plat of next West Ridge phase

Construction has begun on some of those projects, but work has not yet begun on many.

Public hearing on 252-apartment complex set for March 21

Doney told commissioners that the local economy is improving, but the area is losing affordability due to housing costs and availability.

City approves annexation, zoning for 432-unit apartment complex [2022]

He said the community needs more infill development and more affordable housing options.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

