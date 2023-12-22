Splash pad decision delayed

Commissioners pulled the contract for a splash pad from their Dec. 19 meeting.

Staff was recommending to award a $199,805.75 contract for a new splash pad at Electric City Water Park.

Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson said that the contractor requested more time to review the scope of work and he expected the contract to come back at the next commission meeting in January.

Commissioners had approved using Community Development Block Grant funds for the project in July 2022 and staff spent the last year getting quotes for the project.

The current baby pool area at the Electric City Water Park is hindered by mechanical and operational deficiencies, and the depth of the pool requires it to be staffed with a lifeguard, according to the staff report.

Converting the pool into a splash pad eliminates those deficiencies and the need for a lifeguard, saving about $10,000 per season, according to staff.

City Park and Recreation staff received two quotes from companies that provide splash pad equipment but those were withdrawn after the contractors encountered staffing issues and weren’t able to subcontract locally to complete the concrete the work for the project.

Staff contacted Play Space Designs, which was identified through the city’s cooperative purchasing resource Sourcewell.

Play Space, as part of their parent company Poligon, went through Sourcewell’s RFP process in 2021 and was included as a vetted company for providing tubular metal structures and play equipment for local government entities, according to city staff.

Play Staff provided staff with a satisfactory design and a quote for the work that fits the city’s needs and the CDBG funding agreement budget, according to staff.

The project is eligible for CDBG funds since it will serve the city’s general population and the water park falls within a low to moderate income area.

Awarding the contract will also help the city come back into compliance with the federal timeliness rules for spending the CDBG funds within certain timelines, according to staff.

