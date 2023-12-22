Commissioners approved Civic Center facade change; final payment on HR remodel

City Commissioners approved a second change order for the Civic Center facade project during their Dec. 19 meeting.

Staff recommended approval of the $88,148.16 change order.

Commissioners awarded a $5.4 million contract to Talisman Construction in early 2021 for the project, which is nearing completion.

Brock Cherry, city planning director, said that they’ve started going through the punch list with the contractor and anticipate final completion of the project in early 2024.

In late 2021, commissioner approved the first change order for the project to add repair of the auditorium parapet, protruding and falling bricks, removal of excess mortar, repair of steel corrosion and fly loft parapet work.

The project is nearing completion but additional items have been identified including:

installation of radiant piping to provide heat for the front stairs: $38,839.17

column washing to protect the historic look of front columns: $23,258.99

access door for radiant piping: $13,767.99

flute filler units: $8,375.50

topping for stairs: $3,906.51

Earlier this year, commissioners approved a resolution allowing the city to use up to $400,000 of Downtown tax increment financing funds for the the first change order, which was $300,000, and this change order.

During the Dec. 19 meeting, Commissioner Rick Tryon asked why those items weren’t in the original plan.

Cherry said that often in large projects, things are discovered while doing the work and need to be addressed.

Deputy City Manager Chuck Anderson said that when the project started, the city had hired a facility manager for the Civic Center and he’d suggested radiant heat to make the stairs safer during winter weather.

Anderson said that crews were checking the structural integrity of the columns with some stress testing that included some marks into the material. He said they plan to do a wash with a protectant to further their lifespan.

Commissioners also approved final payment for the Civic Center human resources remodel project for $41,071.63 to Wadsworth Builders and $414.87 to the state miscellaneous tax fund.

The remodel was identified as a top priority project for American Rescue Plan Act funds by the commission in April 2022.

The project went to bid in May 2022 and the contract was awarded to Wadsworth in July 2022 for $625,500.

Commissioners approved two change orders in late 2022 bringing the overall contract price to $814,530.08

There were no cost overruns at the end of the project, despite design changes, additional work and supply chain issues, according to staff.

