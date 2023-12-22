Business Bites: Black Bear Diner closed; GRAE+CO opens; Mi Rancho downtown location off; retirement party for Mayor Bob Kelly; Ignite 2024; art reception

Black Bear Diner

The Black Bear Diner in Marketplace has closed.

Their last day of business was Dec. 20, according to the company.

“We are saddened by the closure of the Great Falls Montana Black Bear Diner and want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our loyal customers who have supported this location. As an independently owned and operating diner, the franchisee, BBM Restaurants LLC, has made the difficult decision to close this location,” the company said in an email to The Electric.

GRAE + CO

GRAE + CO opened their new boutique at 427 Central Ave. in the Pennington building this week.

Owners Erica and Andy Ferrin are excited to bring a modern shopping experience to the heart of downtown Great Falls.

They will be featuring women’s and men’s apparel and focusing on modern, fashion forward designs.

The remodel started months ago with building owner Matt Robb tackling the majority of the remodel to get the building “rent-ready,” which was great timing as the Ferrins were looking for a large space downtown to open their boutique, according to the Ferrins.

Mi Rancho

Barragans LLC is no longer planning to open Mi Rancho in the Travelodge restaurant space downtown.

“Unfortunately that is a no go. The building had some issues that prevented us from going forward. Hopefully we can find another place soon,” Marc Barragan told The Electric.

In the meantime, they’re serving the Mi Rancho menu at their other restaurant, Jalisco, at 525 Central Ave.

Retirement reception

Friends and family of Bob Kelly are hosting a retirement reception for him 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at The Newberry.

All our welcome. There will be light snacks and a cash bar.

Former MT Pints

The city issued an interior demolition permit in January 2023 for the building at 215 3rd Ave. N.W., which was formerly MT Pints.

The work has been underway recently and city staff said they have not yet received a permit for the remodel, but expect that to be submitted in the near future for a not yet publicly named restaurant.

Former Pizza Hut

City staff issued a building permit to renovate the former Pizza Hut at 1819 3rd St. N.W. into a gaming establishment called Casino Hut.

Dispensaries

City staff are reviewing building permits for two new dispensaries, one at 301 Huffman Ave. and the other at 920 11th St. N.

Crystal Casino

City staff expects to issue a building permit soon to renovate the Crystal Casino at 906 14th St. The plans have already been approved, so staff anticipates construction to begin soon.

Ignite 2024

The Great Falls Development Alliance is hosting Ignite 2024 at the Meadow Lark Country Club 8-10 a.m. Jan. 12.

“Ignite 2024 is an excellent opportunity to gain insight on the year ahead. This in-person and online event format is simple and quick – three-minute presentations on business startups, business expansions, real estate developments and capital projects that will either start or open in 2024,” according to GFDA.

If you’re interested in presenting, contact Jake Clark at 406-403-4937 or jake@growgreatfalls.org.

Seating is limited, register here.

Art exhibit

The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is hosting an exhibition reception for Squared Up, an annual free art programs exhibition.

The reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

An additional daytime reception highlighting Easterseals-Goodwill artists will be held earlier that day from 11 a.m. to noon.

Both events are free and open to the public.

The Square presents the works of 49 artists representing four of their education department’s free community programs including the Easterseals-Goodwill program, senior art class, curative art collection and Veterans Art Project.

The programs meet regularly throughout the year and cover mediums of drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and textiles.

In its inaugural year, the exhibition will showcase “recent works made in the expanding free art programs at The Square. Individual and collective pieces amplify self-expression, exploration, and skill shown together to broaden connection to self, others, surroundings, and community,” according to the museum.

The Veteran Arts Program which meets every other Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the museum, is free for all participants (pre-registration required) and is open to any veterans in the area.

The senior art class meets every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. and is open to artists of all experiences levels ages 55 and over.

Curative art collective for teens meets Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

Squared Up is supported in part by the Montana Arts Council, a state agency funded by the state and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional funding is provided by museum members and the citizens of Cascade County, Davidson Family Foundation, D.A. Davidson, Horizon Credit Union, an anonymous donor, Easterseals-Goodwill, Pacific Steel and Recycling, and Kelly’s Signs and Design.

More information on Squared Up at Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art can be found here orby contacting Ellie Weber, director of education at ellie@the-square.org.

Got a business bite? Email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com with “business bite” in the subject line.

