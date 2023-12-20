City hires new IT director

The city has hired a new information technology director.

It’s also a new position within city government that commissioners approved in this year’s budget over the summer.

City Manager Greg Doyon said during a December meeting that the city was IT dependent previously but it became more glaring during the pandemic that the city was dependent on technology and needed to be better prepared for cybersecurity issues.

Doyon hired Todd Feist for the new position. He started in the role on Dec. 18, according to the city.

According to the job description that was posted on the city website, “the information technology director is a senior executive leadership position that provides leadership, direction, and administrative oversight to the department and employees responsible for the development, maintenance and operation of technology services. Services include network and systems administration, technology planning, GIS administration, cybersecurity management and desktop/mobile/telephone systems support. Work is performed under the direction and general guidance of the city manager.”

The posting listed the salary range for the position as $123,000 to $145,000.

Feist most recently worked in the private sector as the technical operations manager at SCC Inspection Services in Great Falls.

He worked as the data and system manager for the City of Indio’s water authority in California before returning to Great Falls in 2020, according to the city.

In February, Feist will complete his bachelor’s degree in information technology from Western Governors University. He also holds ten high-level, IT-specific professional certifications in hardware and software troubleshooting, web development, cloud computing concepts and services, and network management.

“Drawing on my extensive IT experience, I am committed to leading the city’s technological growth, creating efficiencies, and providing seamless services for our community,” Feist said in a release.

“The City of Great Falls relies heavily on technology to ensure the best quality of service for residents,” Doyon said in a release. “Feist has a proven track record of overseeing IT operations, creating IT infrastructure and endpoints, and aligning IT strategies with organizational goals. His talents will serve as a great asset to the city.”

