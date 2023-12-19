GFPS piloting Strings 101 course

Great Falls Public Schools is piloting a strings class for the 2024-2025 school year at C.M. Russell High School.

All GFPS students are required to complete fine arts for graduation and those are currently the hardest to complete if students aren’t interested in art or drama or didn’t start an instrument in fifth grade, according to the district.

Strings 101 would provide an entry level course for high school students to learn a string instrument, if they didn’t start an instrument in fifth grade, moved to the district in late middle school or high school, or have changed their mind about wanting to learn a string instrument, according to the district.

The class will also provide future music educators with a place to learn additional instruments in preparation for college, according to the district.

The course falls within the already designate full time employee for the CMR music department and grants could be used to purchase new or rental instruments for participating students.

The class would be a condensed 5-8 grade orchestra curriculum.

The class would have a minimum of 15 students and 40 students max, according to the district.

Students will be required to pay the usual GFPS instrument rental fee and $15 for the orchestra polo.

