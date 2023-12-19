City staff asking for RFP, resolution approval to start growth policy process

City Commissioner will consider approving a request for proposals to allow staff to solicit consulting services for the growth policy.

Commissioners allocated $300,000 toward the growth policy in this year’s budget with the intent of hiring a consultant for the effort.

If commissioners approve the RFP, consulting entities will be able to submit proposals through March 15, 2024, according to staff.

City starting growth policy update process

Staff has worked with city departments and external entities including the Great Falls Development Alliance, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Great Falls International Airport, Great Falls Public Schools, Home Builders Association of Great Falls, Great Falls Association of Realtors, Cascade County and others to develop the RFP, according to the staff report.

Commissioners will also be asked to approve a growth policy update resolution, formally initiating the process.

Brock Cherry, city planning director, wrote in a memo to commissioners and the planning board that the process is a “significant and comprehensive undertaking” and he intends to create a growth policy steering committee to help select the consultant and assist staff with public outreach.

“Our goal is to create a growth policy that truly represents the interests and needs of the community. To achieve this, we plan to engage the public through surveys, listening sessions, informational booths, social media engagements, and most importantly, by educating them regarding the comprehensive outcomes that come with specific growth strategies and decisions,” Cherry wrote in his memo.

City officials are beginning their effort for a new growth policy.

During the Oct. 17 work session, Cherry walked commissioners through what a growth policy is, is not and his planned timeline.

Cherry started as the planning director in August.

“It’s not a wish list. If we treat it as a wish list, I think your constituents are going to be very disappointed,” Cherry told commissioners. “It’s not about you,” Cherry said of the plan needing to represent broad citizen perspective. “It’s the people’s plan.”

Cherry said he wants to have robust public participation and comment during what he expects will be a two year process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

