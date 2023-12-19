City considering Civic Center facade project change order

City Commissioners will consider a second change order for the Civic Center facade project during their Dec. 19 meeting.

Staff are recommending approval of the $88,148.16 change order.

Commissioners awarded a $5.4 million contract to Talisman Construction in early 2021 for the project, which is nearing completion.

In late 2021, commissioner approved the first change order for the project to add repair of the auditorium parapet, protruding and falling bricks, removal of excess mortar, repair of steel corrosion and fly loft parapet work.

The project is nearing completion but additional items have been identified including:

installation of radiant piping to provide heat for the front stairs: $38,839.17

column washing to protect the historic look of front columns: $23,258.99

access door for radiant piping: $13,767.99

flute filler units: $8,375.50

topping for stairs: $3,906.51

Earlier this year, commissioners approved a resolution allowing the city to use up to $400,000 of Downtown tax increment financing funds for the the first change order, which was $300,000, and this change order.

