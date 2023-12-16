Sunday Reads: Dec. 17

This week’s reading list is a little shorter this week since Jenn ran away to Virginia for a few days for an early holiday with family.

Have a great week Great Falls.

Flathead Beacon: Community land trust expands affordable housing inventory in the Flathead Valley

The Atlantic: A stubborn workplace holiday tradition

Associated Press: US judge to decide Friday if Colorado can reintroduce wolves over cattle industry objections

The Washington Post: Israeli officials to meet with hostage families, group says

The Atlantic: The destruction of the Nord Stream Pipeline is the mystery no one wants solved

The Economist: Vladimir Putin is running Russia’s economy dangerously hot

The Washington Post: A Post and ‘Frontline’ documentary explores Jack Teixeira’s alleged leak of U.S. military secrets — and why he wasn’t stopped

The Washington Post: Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu found guilty of embezzlement and sentenced to more than five years in Vatican ‘trial of the century’

The New York Times: Exhumation in unsolved 1969 killing raises hopes for answers

Associated Press: Future of food

The New York Times: Author Cait Corrain admits to ‘review bombing’ on Goodreads

The Washington Post: The other explosive theory for the demise of dinosaurs

The New York Times: Skull of ancient ‘sea monster’ with dagger-like teeth discovered in England

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

