Project Noel is Dec. 17

Speaking Socially and Fresh Bread Productions are hosting their annual Project Noel on Dec. 17.

Jason Kunz of Speaking Socially and Paris Bread of Fresh Bread Productions started the event in 2019, purchasing toys with their own funds and have away hundreds of toys that year.

Since then, others have donated funds, toys and helped wrapping presents to spread some holiday cheer.

Local businesses team up for holiday toy, food drives

Project Noel includes moments with Santa and gifts.

“In the spirit of giving, there will be an array of free presents for every age and gender. Whether you’re young or young at heart, there’s something special for everyone,” according to Speaking Socially. “Let’s come together to share in the magic of the season, fostering a sense of community and spreading joy to all.”

This year’s event is 2-4 p.m. Dec. 17 at Speaking Socially, 509 1st Ave. N.

