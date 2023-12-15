GFPS board approves clerical union labor agreement

Great Falls Public Schools trustees approved a three-year labor agreement with the district’s clerical staff during their Dec. 11 meeting.

The agreement is with the Great Falls Association of Educational Office Personnel Local #7795 of the Montana Federation of Public Employees.

The previous collective bargaining agreement for this group expired June 30, 2023.

The district bargained with the group and the fall and went to mediation in the fall to reach the new agreement.

Union members picketed outside before and spoke during a late-November school board meeting asking for increased wages.

After mediation, the district agreed to a wage increase and the union members voted in favor of the new agreement.

The new labor agreement runs through June 30, 2026.

The new agreement includes:

2023-24: all new clerical hires will start and remain on step 3 of the salary schedule until their fourth year employment. Step 22 was added to the salary schedule for longevity. Wages will increase by 8 percent retroactive to July 1, 2023.

2024-25: wages will increase by 55 cents. At year 15, an additional 24 cents was included to the step to recognize

employee longevity.

employee longevity. 2025-26: all new clerical hires will start and remain on step 5 of the salary schedule until the sixth year of

employment. Step 27 was added to the salary schedule for longevity. Wages will increase by 60 cents.

The budget impact of the agreement is:

