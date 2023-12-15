Downtown parking free for holidays

Parking in downtown Great Falls is free through Christmas.

The city offers free parking before Christmas to encourage residents and visitors to shop locally and support the downtown business community.

Parking is free at all of the city’s roughly 1,000 metered and paystation locations from Dec. 14-25. The two-hour limit for those downtown spaces will still be enforced.

“Providing free parking during the holidays is a great way to support our local businesses and encourage residents and visitors to shop and eat in the Downtown. Buying locally helps all of us while strengthening our local economy,” Tom Micuda, deputy city planning director, said in a release.

For more information, contact Micuda at 406-455-8432.

