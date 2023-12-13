GFPS approves CMR roof replacement project

The Great Falls Public Schools board approved a $373,805 contract to Metal Works of Montana during their Dec. 11 meeting for the C.M. Russell High School roof replacement.

The district received two bids for the project with Metalworks being the lowest qualified bidder.

The district received bids earlier this month for the CMR partial roof replacement project, which consists of replacing one large rood section on the north side for the school that covers classroom areas surrounding the auditorium portion of the building.

It’s about 15,205 square feet of roof, according to the district.

GFPS bidding CMR roof replacement project

The same section of roof was put out for bid last year, but only one bid was received at $628,848, which was over budget, so the district decided to rebid the project this year in attempt for more favorable pricing, saving $255,043, according to the district.

Metal Works of Montana has previously performed roof replacement work for GFPS and also recently replaced roof sections adjacent to this year’s work at CMR.

Cushing Terrell, the district’s consultant on the project, recommended that the district approved the contract.

The project will be funded from the district’s building fund.

