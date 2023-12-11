Man charged in weekend car theft, police chase

William Smock is facing a slew of criminal charges after stealing a car, leading police on a chase across town and ramming other vehicles on the road, among other offenses over the weekend.

Smock has been charged with felony counts of criminal endangerment, criminal mischief, theft, theft and misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, duty to give information and render aid, driving without a valid license, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer, traveling the wrong direction and failure to obey red/stop traffic signal.

According to charging documents, a Great Falls Police officer responded at 7:11 a.m. to a report of a stolen 2018 Blue Hyundai Elantra from the 700 block of 2nd Avenue North.

Later that night, around 8:20 p.m. a GFPD officer was patrolling southbound at the 100 block of 1st Avenue North and observed a blue passenger vehicle going 50-60 miles per hour, disregarding a red light and nearly colliding with the officer’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Around 10:10 p.m. a Cascade County deputy saw a blue Hyundai traveling the wrong direction on 14th Street North and activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the blue car didn’t stop, according to court documents.

The blue car continued the wrong way at a high rate of speed, weaving between oncoming traffic, running another red light and nearly colliding with the deputy’s vehicle, according to court documents.

Also that night, a woman told police she was about to park her 2010 white Dodge Charger in the parking lot behind the Sip ‘n Dip at 17 7th St. S. when a blue car pulled into the lot behind her. She decided to leave the lot and the blue car followed her, according to court documents.

The woman in the white car attempted to U-turn at the intersection of 8th Street South and 1st Avenue South when the blue vehicle struck her rear bumper, according to court documents.

The woman told police she didn’t recognize the vehicle or know what it was following her that it scared her.

She sped off trying to create distance from the blue vehicle, but it pursued at a high rate of speed for about 12 blocks before striking her vehicle again near the 1800 block of Central Avenue, according to court documents.

The woman braked abruptly and turned at 20th Street, weaving through side streets to lose the blue car. She returned home and called police to report the incident. Officers responded to her home around 11:09 p.m., documenting the damage to her bumper, according to court documents.

At 10:57 p.m. Dec. 9, another GFPD officer received a complaint about a small white car speeding around 19th Street and 2nd Avenue North and saw it going more than 50 miles per hour when he reached the area. The officer saw the blue car following the white car at about the same speed, according to court documents.

The officer saw the blue car catch up to the white one, then swerve suddenly, crashing into the driver’s side of the white car and they were stuck together until the blue car started to pull away southbound on 13th Street North, according to the charging documents.

The officer activated his emergency lights to try to stop the blue car, which then pulled into a parking lot on the northeast corner of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue North, going over grass at the edge of the driveway, tearing a piece off the bottom front of the car, then continued eastbound through the alley, turning south onto 14th Street, according to court documents.

The driver of that white car told police that she had left the Palace Casino when she saw the blue car pursuing another white car on Central Avenue until it fled and the blue car started chasing her, sticking her car.

The officer tried to catch up to the blue car to at least get a license plate number. The blue car turned onto Central Avenue, then 15th Street, passing another GFPD officer, swerving into a driveway, hitting a van in the driveway, according to court documents.

An officer saw the driver, Smock, exit the vehicle and run toward the house, wearing a gray/black flannel shirt with long dark hair, according to court documents.

The officer told Smock to stop, but he ran into the house and officers pursued, realizing that Smock lived in that house and they had dealt with him previously, according to court documents.

More officers arrived on scene as officers began clearing the house and containing the exterior. There were multiple other people in the house, including a baby and an elderly female, according to court documents.

Officers found Smock in an upstairs bedroom under a pile of clothes in the closet, where he did not comply with officer commands. An officer used a 40mm launcher with an impact round, striking Smock, who still didn’t comply, so the officer used the launcher twice more, until he came out of the closet and was taken into custody.

Prosecutors are requesting a $100,000 bond.

