A few photos from boys basketball Dec. 8-9 by Matt Ehnes of Jared’s Detours for The Electric.

Photo 1: Great Falls High School vs. Flathead, Dec.8, 72-67

Photo 2: Great Falls High School vs. Kalispell Glacier, Dec. 9. 36-60

Photo 3: C.M. Russell High School vs. Flathead, Dec. 9, 91-31

