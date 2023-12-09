Sunday Reads: Dec. 10

This week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls.

The Washington Post: E.U. reaches landmark deal on the world’s most sweeping bill to regulate artificial intelligence, racing ahead of U.S.

The Economist: At last, a convincing explanation for America’s drug-death crisis

Foreign Policy: Israel may end up reoccupying Gaza after the Hamas War

The Atlantic: The dark side of Christmas music

NPR: Why do we love Spotify Wrap52ped?

FERN: Tell me why the watermelon grows

The New York Times: Data breach at 23andMe affects 6.9 million profiles, company says

Axios: The golden age of restaurant worker wage growth is over

The Economist: The U-bend of life

The New Yorkter: In the shadow of the Holocaust

The Washington Post: The U.S. may hold the key to solving a decades-old mystery: What happened to the remains of Grenada’s executed prime minister?

