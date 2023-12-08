The History Museum receives gift for remodel; hosting Second Saturday event Dec. 9

The History Museum has received a $500,000 donation to remodel the second floor of their building to create a research center.

Owen and Gayle Robinson of Great Falls donated the funds that will be used for the Robinson Research Center that will have climate control in overflow archives and artifact collections storage, a visible vault where guests and see preservation work and conservation treatments, and ADA accessibility.

“This transformative gift will enable the public to research firsthand for generations to come and enjoy Central Montana’s unique heritage. The history cradled here cannot be found elsewhere and must be celebrated. The Robinson’s gift will be combined with recent grant funds to elevate our incredible facility that is rooted in our agricultural heritage,” Kristi Scott, museum director, said in a release.

Over the summer, the museum received $340,000 toward the project through the Montana Department of Commerce’s Montana Historic Preservation Grant program.

Fundraising continues for special projects including updated windows and the new center is slated to open in fall 2024, according to the museum.

The museum is also hosting its Second Saturday program Dec. 9.

The program includes carols performed by Sound of the Falls, a women’s a cappella group at 12:30 p.m.; a presentation by historian Candi Zion on her new book, Walkin’ Down the Middle: The Hi-Line Métis at 1 p.m.; and tours of the second floor remodel at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Zion’s book covers the disease, dwindling buffalo herds, starvation, and the losing fight with the Canadian government to retain land and personal rights that forced many Métisband their Chippewa or Cree families to flee to parts of Montana and North Dakota in the 1860s to 1880s, according to the museum. The firsthand Métis stories shared inform us of their ancestors’ challenges, hard work ethics, educational experiences, military service, and circumstances surrounding discussion of Indian heritage. The interviewees also share stories about their own lives, education, work, experiences of prejudice and varying degrees of their own understanding of their ancestry, according to the museum.

The History Museum will be open with additional hours for the holiday season.

The museum and gift shop will be open 12-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Dec. 23. The gift shop is offering a 20 percent discount on clearance items.

Admission to The History Museum is free.

For more information, contact the museum at 406-452-3462.

