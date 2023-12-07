City approves contract update for Natatorium demolition

Demolition of Morony Natatorium began this week.

City Commissioners approved the demolition contract to Shumaker Trucking and Excavation in July for $289,775.

Initially, the project included the demolition of the Natatorium with the restoration of the impact area and sidewalks for a future play structure and pavilion.

In February, commissioners approved a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant agreement with the Park and Recreation Department for the project.

Natatorium demolition underway

The project was expected to be completed by the end of June, but received an extension for use of the CDBG funds, Steve Herrig, park and recreation director, told The Electric over the summer.

In July, commissioners delayed awarding the demolition contract since bids came in higher than the awarded CDBG funds, but later awarded the contract since staff was confident they could use additional CDBG funds for the overage.

City Commission delays Natatorium demolition decision to July 18

During their Dec. 5 meeting, commissioners approved an amendment to their contract with Shumaker that includes the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s requirements for CDBG funds.

Since the demolition project is now being fully funded by CDBG funds, the contract needs to include the HUD language, according to city staff. That includes language about providing employment opportunities to low to moderate income workers should the project require it, according to staff.

City officials told The Electric this week that they anticipated another CDBG request from Park and Rec for the pavilion and a playground.

City plans to demolish Natatorium by end of June

City Manager Greg Doyon told commissioners during their Dec. 5 work session that staff has talked about the possibility of a splash pad and inclusive playground for the park site in the future.

The decision to close the Nat came after bricks fell off the exterior of the building in early 2018, exposing additional problems with the façade and roof with repairs at an estimated $539,834 to $613,088.

The Nat being demolished now was the second indoor pool built on the site, a piece of property at 2nd Avenue North and 12th Street that was deeded to the city for park purposes.

City receives $1 million from Scheels to name new aquatics facility

Doyon told commissioners that the deed specifies that if the property ceases to be used for park purposes, the property reverts to the owner who deeded it to the city.

He told commissioners that it was never his intention to build a third pool on that location that would fail again.

He said that he could remember saying before 2018 that they’d bandaid the Nat until something catastrophic happened.

“It would have made absolutely no sense for this community to invest any more into that site,” he said of the facility that was well past its life expectancy.

The Natatorium was closed in December 2018.

Doyon told commissioners that after the pool was drained, it filled back in, highlighting the issues with the structure and water issues on the site.

City approves aquatic center change order

Commissioners voted unanimously in January to approve a $34,250 professional services agreement with TD&H for design and construction phases to support the demolition of the 17,200 square foot Natatorium.

The planning phase was funded by park maintenance district funds, Herrig said.

Construction progressing on city’s new indoor aquatic facility [2022]

The Natatorium is being replaced by the indoor aquatic and recreation center currently under construction in Lions Park. The $20 million facility is expected to open in May 2024.

City approves contract changes for indoor aquatics center [2022]

The Nat was built in 1966, after its predecessor on the same site was closed in 1963 due to significant settling throughout the building causing walls to shift, the pool to leak and the foundation to crack, according to a memo from City Manager Greg Doyon during the city’s 2018 budget process, which included multiple public meetings.

Usage lower at smaller Mustang Pool; city still working on Natatorium replacement, demolition plans [2020]

A 2011 study found masonry staining, groundwater concerns, water leakage in the basement and other nonstructural issues. The high water table at the site was also a concern in the report and it recommended projects totaling $997,114 that should be done over 1 to 50 years, according to city records.

Proposed pool fee increases small; aquatics program facing larger budgetary challenges [2018]

After than report, the city partially removed the top of nonbearing load walls to allow for foundational movement, mud jacking and door replacement.

Since 2004, the city completed more than $357,939 in repairs including roof repairs, ventilation tunnels around the pool were filled with concrete since they were in danger of collapsing, a new pool liner, drain pipe liner, boiler replacement, pool desk resurfacing, asbestos testing, southwest corner to women’s locker room lifted due to cracks and settling in foundation, doors and door jams replaced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

