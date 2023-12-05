Community responds to Neo-Nazi materials placed in public library books

After being notified Dec. 1 that a Neo-Nazi hate group had placed propaganda in an undisclosed number of books at the Great Falls Public Library, staff there joined with the Great Falls YWCA and other community groups to launch a “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign.

During the Dec. 5 City Commission meeting, a number of local citizens spoke in support of the campaign and against the hateful fliers and stickers that have been distributed throughout the city over the last year and a half.

Aaron Weissman, a local business owner, said he is a proud Jew with Jewish family roots in the city.

“Judaism in Great Falls, Montana has been here for a very long time,” he said. “Jews belong in the state of Montana, they belong in Great Falls, Montana.”

Library, YWCA launching “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign in response to neo-Nazi literature in Great Falls

He said that Hanukkah begins in a few days and he and others will light the menorah in front of the Civic Center as they have for many years.

Jasmine Taylor, a local activist, said that she’s a white person who won’t ever know what it’s like to be targeted and that the city is in a cultural moment where people say nothing because they’re afraid of saying the wrong thing.

She said there’s a school of thought that worries giving attention to hateful rhetoric might help those spreading hate.

“We are approaching danger,” Taylor said. “Where this is leading is violence.”

She said the literature placed in library books includes QR codes and is targeting young people to take them to websites with hateful content.

Community cleanup planned to remove white supremacist stickers from downtown area

She said those facing the least amount of danger need to speak up and asked the Great Falls Police Department for help in identifying who is distributing the fliers and stickers.

Bishop Marcus Collins said that as a citizen, he was a proponent of white lives matter, because he’s a proponent that blue lives matter, because Native Asian, Hispanic, LGBTQ+, Jewish and Black lives matter.

“I believe truly in my heart that all lives matter,” he said. “All lives matter because all voices matter. Silence is the enemy of progress. And silence is the language of the fearful. I am not afraid as a Black man to say that I love the city of Great falls.”

Collins said the community has made strides, though it’s not perfect and there’s room for improvement.

“History has its eyes on our city and is recording our response to this moment,” he said.

Bryan Washington said he’s lived in Great Falls for more than two decades and came from Charleston, S.C.

He said to come to a place where racism is starting to bubble up, the community needs communication and “to overcome situation, love and think about our fellow man the way that we want to be thought about.”

Mayor Bob Kelly thanked the dozens who attended the Dec. 5 meeting though not everyone spoke.

He read from the proclamation against hate that the commission presented in November and said that “proclamations may not be enough.”

Kelly said that seeing some many people attend the commission meeting to speak or support the effort was a “proud moment.”

He said that “evil operates in the dark” and that it was evident by the response during the Dec. 5 meeting that it was a conversation the community needs to have.

If anyone finds this propaganda at the library or in library materials, they are asked to bring it to the attention of any library staff as soon as possible.

For those who find stickers or fliers at the library or anywhere in the community, they are asked to notify the Great Falls Police Department at their non-emergency number, 406-455-8599, and city and county commissioners.

“This propaganda is being distributed by a statewide Neo-Nazi organization that believes in white supremacy. They aim to intimidate and threaten non-white individuals, but they also want to radicalize and recruit new members. This literature is dangerous and poses a threat to our community, especially children,” according to a library release. “The library protects intellectual freedom and advocates against censorship. However, we do not allow anyone to use the library to promote hate or to place unauthorized messages in library materials.”

Similar incidents have been happening in the city over the last year and a half through fliers and stickers distributed throughout the community, to include stickers placed on lampposts in Gibson Park and street signs throughout downtown. City staff removed the stickers in the park and volunteers removed stickers throughout the city.

“In addition to working to remove these materials and protect our individual patrons, the library believes we must counter this hate speech with more community action,” according to the library release. “The library wants to work across our community to show that Great Falls rejects hateful ideology. We believe that all are equal and all are welcome here. Our community is filled with beautiful diversity and we see this diversity as a tremendous strength. We want all to feel safe and welcome at the library and throughout Cascade County.”

The library, Great Falls YWCA and other community organizations have launched a “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign.

They are asking individuals and organizations to promote the “Hate Has No Home Here” graphic by placing the flier their home window, display it at businesses or schools and share the message on your social media.

Fliers will be available at the library and YWCA and a downloadable version is here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

