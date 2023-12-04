Natatorium demolition underway

Demolition of Morony Natatorium is underway.

City Commissioners approved the demolition contract to Shumaker Trucking and Excavation in July for $289,775.

The project includes the demolition of the Natatorium with the restoration of the impact area and sidewalks for a future play structure and pavilion.

In February, commissioners approved a $200,000 Community Development Block Grant agreement with the Park and Recreation Department for the project.

The project was expected to be completed by the end of June, but received an extension for use of the CDBG funds, Steve Herrig, park and recreation director, told The Electric over the summer.

In July, commissioners delayed awarding the demolition contract since bids came in higher than the awarded CDBG funds, but later awarded the contract since staff was confident they could use additional CDBG funds for the overage.

During their Dec. 5 meeting, commissioners will be asked to approve an amendment to their contract with Shumaker that includes the U.S. Housing and Urban Development’s requirements for CDBG funds.

Since the demolition project is now being fully funded by CDBG funds, the contract needs to include the HUD language, according to city staff. That includes language about providing employment opportunities to low to moderate income workers should the project require it, according to staff.

The contractor was aware of the requirements and agreed to comply with them, according to staff.

The Natatorium was closed in December 2018.

The demolition and restoration services were done by TD&H Engineering.

The invitation to bid was advertised in May 2023 and one addendum was issued.

The city received two bids by the May 31 deadline with the lowest bid being $73,269.20 over the engineer’s estimate, according to city staff.

The engineer’s estimate was $216,505.80.

Shumaker Trucking and Excavation’s bid was $289,775 and the bid from Olympus Technical Services, Inc. was $448,115.

Commissioners voted unanimously in January to approve a $34,250 professional services agreement with TD&H for design and construction phases to support the demolition of the 17,200 square foot Natatorium.

The decision to close the Nat came after bricks fell off the exterior of the building in early 2018, exposing additional problems with the façade and roof with repairs at an estimated $539,834 to $613,088.

The Natatorium is located at 2nd Avenue North and 12th Street.

The planning phase was funded by park maintenance district funds, Herrig said.

The Natatorium is being replaced by the indoor aquatic and recreation center currently under construction in Lions Park. The $20 million facility is expected to open in May 2024.

The Nat was built in 1966, after its predecessor on the same site was closed in 1963 due to significant settling throughout the building causing walls to shift, the pool to leak and the foundation to crack, according to a memo from City Manager Greg Doyon during the city’s 2018 budget process, which included multiple public meetings.

A 2011 study found masonry staining, groundwater concerns, water leakage in the basement and other nonstructural issues. The high water table at the site was also a concern in the report and it recommended projects totaling $997,114 that should be done over 1 to 50 years, according to city records.

After than report, the city partially removed the top of nonbearing load walls to allow for foundational movement, mud jacking and door replacement.

Since 2004, the city completed more than $357,939 in repairs including roof repairs, ventilation tunnels around the pool were filled with concrete since they were in danger of collapsing, a new pool liner, drain pipe liner, boiler replacement, pool desk resurfacing, asbestos testing, southwest corner to women’s locker room lifted due to cracks and settling in foundation, doors and door jams replaced.

