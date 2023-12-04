Library reviewing proposals for remodel design

Proposals were due last week for the Great Falls Public Library remodel design.

The design phase is being funded by the Great Falls Public Library Foundation and not taxpayer funds.

Susie McIntyre, library director, said that “we’re super excited to see them”

She told the library board during their Nov. 28 meeting that a review committee will review and score the proposals.

The review committee includes two library board members, the foundation director and board president, a city engineer and McIntyre.

Library seeking design services for remodel

Due to the anticipated cost of the contract, it will have to be reviewed and approved by the City Commission.

McIntyre said she hopes to have a contract reading for the Feb. 22 commission meeting.

The library issued the RFP for architectural and engineering services for its planned remodel on Nov. 1.

In September 2022, the library staff and library board completed a master plan, which was then adopted by the board.

The master plan includes recommendations, general designs and cost estimates for a library remodel.

Library staff and the board are planning a large scale capital fundraising plan for the remodel that is separate for the levy that was approved in June.

Library projects, including master plan remodel plans, continuing

Earlier this year, the Great Falls Public Library Foundation approved the reallocation of $92,000 from the RFID material handler project to the master plan.

Library staff is using those funds to start the design phase of the planned master plan remodel project.

The foundation approved funding to purchase and install an automatic materials handler in 2021.

McIntyre said in September 2023 a local antonymous donor committed $300,000 through the library foundation that the library can use for operations until the levy funds are received and once those funds come in, the library will replace the donated funds in a reserve account for the capital campaign.

Library working on levy implementation plan

In 2022, the library board approved the library master plan, which calls for a major remodel of the entire library, so staff decided to delay purchasing and installing the materials handler and do that in conjunction with the remodel when the plans are completed.

Library presents master plan, levy proposal to city commission [2022]

The library has conceptual drawings of a possible remodel and ballpark costs, but to start a capital campaign, they need architectural designs and better cost estimates, Library Director Susie McIntyre told the board during their September 2023 meeting.

