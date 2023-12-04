Great Falls airport receives $1.88 million in federal funds

The Great Falls International Airport has received $1,881,476 in federal funds, according to Sen. Jon Tester’s office.

This funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Grants.

John Faulkner, Great Falls airport director, said that the funding would be used to reconstruct the canopy in front of the terminal. The walkway has a tarpaper roof that has to be completely stripped and rebuilt.

Faulkner said the airport is converting that to a metal roof that should last longer.

They’re also adding more lighting, new signs, some speakers for announcements and generally rehabilitating the canopy.

“Montanans rely on safe and reliable service from rural and regional airports to grow their businesses and stay connected to family and friends – and investing in these airports is critically important to keep pace with growing demand and modern technology,” Tester said in a release.

Tester negotiated the IIJA with a group of five Republicans, four Democrats, and President Biden, and was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to support the legislation, according to Tester’s office.

The legislation includes about $144 million for Montana’s airports that will be awarded over five years. The funding can be used to construct or repair runways and taxiways as well as make terminal and gate improvements, according to Tester’s office.

