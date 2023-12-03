Sunday Reads: Dec. 3

Hope everyone enjoyed the Christmas Stroll and their weekend.

Here’s this week’s reading list.

The Washington Post: EPA wants cities to replace lead pipes, a massive task that would cost $45 billion and have major health benefits for children

Associated Press: Cities must replace harmful lead pipes within 10 years under new Biden administration plan

The Economist: Putin seems to be winning the war in Ukraine—for now

The Washington Post: U.S. stops helping Big Tech spot foreign meddling amid GOP legal threats

Associated Press: Tensions build at Arizona farms as foreign firms exploit unregulated water

The Washington Post: U.S. officials warn Israel to protect civilians as airstrikes resume in southern Gaza

The Economist: What does Henry Kissinger’s diplomacy have to teach the world?

The Washington Post: Whistleblower slams medical care at U.S. border facilities, saying he warned of unsafe conditions before 8-year-old girl died

Associated Press: Growing number of states instituting policies to recycle and donate food headed to landfills.

Nebraska Examiner: Worries over secrecy grow as state officials shield records from the public

Route Fifty: Access to public records is ‘deteriorating terribly’

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Missouri inmates run their own corner of the prison

The New Yorker: The chip powering the A.I. revolution

The Washington Post: A rural post office was told to prioritize Amazon packages. Chaos ensued.

Reuters: More US retailers adopt ‘keep it’ returns policies to shelter profits in holiday surge

The Washington Post: MAGA celebrity comes at a political cost, and evidence is growing

NPR: Shein: fast fashion and a furious online backlash: The Indicator from Planet Money

