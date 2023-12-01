City Christmas ornament available

The Great Falls-Cascade County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission’s commemorative Christmas ornament this year is C.M. Russell High School.

These numbered ornaments, designed by local artist Sheree Nelson, are available for a $15 purchase price at the Planning and Community Development Department in the Civic Center, Great Falls Public Library, The History Museum, Cassiopeia Books, Dragonfly Dry Goods, and C.M.R. High School.

They’ll also be available for purchase during the Christmas Stroll on Dec. 1 in front of the Downtown Great Falls Association office at 318 Central Ave.

Proceeds support the preservation of historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County.

Holiday Gift Guide 2023

C.M.R. High was named after the famed Western artist and “built in 1965 in response to explosive growth in the school system following WWII,” according to the city’s historic preservation officer.

The building was designed by Page-Werner Architects and features bold mid-century modern styling.

City Christmas ornament now available [2022]

Students selected the Rustlers as a mascot over the pioneers, mavericks and wranglers. The first class welcomed about 1,400 Rustlers, who have since won 13 state AA football championships, according to the city historic preservation officer.

The CMR ornament is the 16th in a series featuring historic places in Great Falls and Cascade County. Past ornaments have celebrated the 10th Street Bridge, Ursuline Center, and Great Falls High School.

Past ornaments can also be purchased through the Planning and Community Development Office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

