GFPS bidding Meadow Lark roof replacement

The Great Falls School board voted during their Nov. 27 meeting to advertise for bids to replace the Meadow Lark Elementary School roof.

The roof was identified in the GFPS building and maintenance 2022 roof assessment as needing replacement.

The project is estimated to be most than $80,000 so it must be bid under state law and board policy.

The district will advertise the project in February with bids opened March 5 for board consideration on March 11, according to Brian Patrick, GFPS’ business operations manager.

Bid specifications were created by Cushing Terrell Architects.

Patrick said that will allow the district to bid the project before the usual year-end price increase.

The architects have estimated the project to be $687,300 for one section and $727,950 for the second section, Patrick said.

The project will be funded by the elementary school general fund, interlocal fund, and building reserve fund or any combination of those funds, Patrick said.

