Armington Junction project complete

The Montana Department of Transportation and Riverside Contracting Inc. have substantially completed the Armington Junction project.

The project reconstructed about four miles of U.S. Highway 87.

Crews widened the roadway to five lanes starting after the Belt Creek Bridge traveling westbound toward Belt and Great Falls and constructed a new roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 87 and U.S. Highway 89, according to MDT.

MDT completing pavement work at Armington Junction

Crews also installed a new bridge over Belt Creek, and new culverts over Neil Creek and at Frenchman’s Coulee, according to MDT.

“We are thankful to the public for their patience and cooperation throughout this project,” Jim Wingerter, MDT Great Falls District administrator, said in a release. “We understand the impact construction can cause and are committed to making our roads meet today’s needs and tomorrow’s demands. This project concludes over 20 years of design and construction work on this corridor from Great Falls to Armington.”

Armington Bridge to close for replacement design process

Crews may return later this year to complete minor electrical work and install signage, weather and other factors permitting, according to MDT. That work will have traffic control in place with minimal impact to traffic, according to MDT.

