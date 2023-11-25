Holiday Gift Guide 2023

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and while you’re out buying gifts for everyone on your list, here’s some ideas from local businesses.

ThriveCycle

THRIVEcycle Class Packs! Buy one class pack, get a second class pack 50 percent off! Great gift for friends and family…or treat yourself! Use discount code CLASSPACK50. Small Business Saturday: Spend $100 and get $20 THRIVEcycle studio credit! In studio purchase only. Check out the studio…we want to meet you!

The Great Falls Theatre Company Tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas! An early holiday present for the whole family! Gift tickets to the Great Falls Theatre Company’s production of A Charlie Brown Christmas as a pre-holiday kick off! December 14, 15, 16th at 7:00pm and Dec 16 at 2:00pm. $17.50 a ticket. Buy tickets here. Linda Michaels Salon and Spa Get great deals at Linda Michaels on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holidays. Small Business Saturday gift card special: Buy a $50 gift card, receive a $20 service voucher. *no limit on the number of gift cards you can purchase* Also 25 percent off all retail on Small Business Saturday.

Holiday Gift Card Special Nov. 27 through Dec 23. Buy a $75 gift card, receive a $20 service voucher. *no limit on the number of gift cards you can purchase* 5th and Wine Great gifts for the wine lover in your life are available at 5th and Wine. On Small Business Saturday get a gift with purchase. Spend $75 get a free wine glass, an $18 value. Buy $100s in gift certificates get a $20 gift certificate for free from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. Buy one year of wine club, get 12 for the price of 11 months.

The Living Room Hair and Skin

Haircare and beauty products make great holiday gifts from The Living Room.

Limited Edition Davines Holiday Gift Boxes, Comfort Zone Tranquillity Roll on Fragrance, Holiday candles by Anchor Northwest and Pure Plant Home, Babe Lash and Brow enhancing kits, artisan charcuterie boards by Freedoms Edge Woodworking. Customizable holiday gift boxes, stocking stuffers and gift cards!

Davines Gift Boxes – your favorite shampoo and conditioner combo with an additional support product. Gift box is discounted 25 percent off retail.

Tranquillity Roll on Fragrance: $20

Anchor Northwest Holiday Candles: $26

The Blue Rose

Grab great gifts at The Blue Rose.

Free People: $78

Frasier Fir Candles starting at $10

Chan Luu Jewelry: $75

The Mint at Montage, inside Studio Montage

Great kitchen and barware, premade gift sets, and unique, fun gifts for all ages at The Mint at Montage.

Purchases over $10 qualify for a custom gift bag ~ the more you buy the more we gift up to $60 value!

LV Authenticated jewelry and accessories: repurposed luxury handbags, hand crafted into jewelry, wallets, and accessories! Unique kitchen and home decor items; we have barware, hostess gifts, and holiday kitchen goods! Clothing for her: we have gorgeous styles for all ages and shapes! Sweaters, jeans, coats, hats, we have it all!

Pizazz

Grab gifts for the foodies in your life at Pizazz. J.A. Henckels 4-inch paring knife, regularly $75 on sale for $29.99 while supplies last. The paring knife is the most used knife in the kitchen, you never have too many. Makes a great stocking stuffer. Farmhouse Carver Cutting Board with Deep Juice Channel, made from durable/renewable 1-inch thick bamboo. Large enough for a turkey or roast. Regularly $60 on sale for $39.99 while supplies last. Swiss Diamond XD Diamond Non-stick 7-inch fry pan. Made in Switzerland, heat safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The best non-stick pan on the market with a limited lifetime warranty. Regularly $110 on sale for $49.99 while supplies last. Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art Our Art of Christmas Holiday Open House and Artist Market is Dec. 1-2 at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art. The Art of Christmas Holiday Open House: Browse The Square’s Gift Shop full of artwork, pottery, jewelry, and more (museum members save 10 percent); explore an artisan Vendor Market on the museum’s second floor with local artwork, holiday decor, baked goods, apparel, pottery, gifts, and more! Art activities and face painting for all ages. Catered lunches, by reservation, by Rhonda Adkins of Pizazz in The Square’s Café.

Happy Tails Lodge

Happy Tails Lodge carries a wide variety of the industry’s leading holiday plush and toys from brands like West Paw, made in Bozeman, Tall Tails, and Chuckit! Prices vary.

Choose just the right treat for your pet from our large assortment of nutritious options at various prices.

Pet Advent Calendar: for 24 joyful days, treat your furry friend with a tasty gift for $18.95.

Stop by the lodge at 1401 NW Bypass or call 406-727-8387.

Brush Crazy Our round wood ornaments are super fun to paint and make great gifts for friends and family. We have step-by-step instructions to follow along or create your own unique masterpiece at Brush Crazy. Mighty Mo The Mighty Mo has $60 for 64-ounce or $40 for 32-ounce double-wall insulated stainless steel growlers in assorted colors. First fill is free! Key fob Lanyard $7 each in orange or blue make great stocking stuffers. Yarn and Honey The Woobles, Learn to Crochet kit: everything to complete your project, including video tutorials for $33. Recommended for ages 12 and older. Mountain Colors yarn, dyed right here in Great Falls. Available in four yarn bases, shown in the exclusive color way for Yarn and Honey: $32-$34 per skein. Lumos Light, great for knitting, crocheting, stitching and anywhere you need extra lighting: $48 Portage Cache Gift Shop If you are looking for a limited edition, one of a kind gift this holiday season, then you are in the right place. Seaman, the faithful canine companion of Meriwether Lewis was created by the late Montana artist Joe Halko. This second to last bronze is number 61/68 and is a treasure that can be passed down to future generations. Price $1,200 We also have the last “Sacajawea – Arduous Journey.” This bronze sculpture was created by the late C.A. “Carol” Grende. Carol captured the beauty, strength and determination of Sacajwea as she walked side by side with Lewis & Clark. This is the last bronze of its kind available as all others are in private collections. We have number 26/200 and is something that you will admire and delight in for years to come. Price $4,900 If you are looking for something special for the lady in your life than look no further. We have a wide selection of handmade Native American treasures. Each piece created with amazing attention to detail and quality, all painstakingly hand beaded by talented Native American artists. We offer hair barrettes, keychains, dream catchers, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, three-piece medallions, lapel pins and more. Prices range from $30-$190 Bring the beauty of Montana and its rich history home this holiday season with creations from our many gifted Montana artisans. We have an amazing collection of prints featuring Montana wildlife, Lewis and Clark Moments, Mountain Men and more. We have canvas prints that bring the beauty of Montana indoors and feature a majestic snow-covered scene at Giant Springs, winter bison, elk and eagles. Also, we offer incredible framed photographs featuring ram, fox, owl, bison and deer. Prices range from $30-$2,500. Portage and Cache Gift Shop at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, 4201 Giant Springs Road The Celtic Cowboy and Hotel Arvon 20 percent gift card sale at the Celtic Cowboy, for every $50 in gift cards, get a free $10 gift certificate

New Celtic Cowboy t-shirts have arrived, in green, yellow and red

check out our gift items in the Hotel Arvon Gift shop: handmade Jewelry, greeting cards, book shop, fridge magnets

new 32 ounce growler cans filled with your choice of 31 drafts beers! Our new cans look great and keeps your take-out brew fresh until you’re ready to enjoy it. Elevation 3330 Gift card special at Elevation 3330: $50 for $40 and $150 for $100. Special runs Nov. 5 through Dec. 24. The Newberry ‘Tis the season of giving, and gift cards to The Newberry are the best gift for the music lovers in your life! Buy $100 or more in gift cards to receive two mystery tickets to a future Newberry show! Stop downtown at The Newberry box office or buy online.

