Business Bites: Crooked Tree opening new location; KellerGeist reopening original location; downtown boutique opening; Tres65 has new owners; Jalisco Mexican Restaurant opening; Mighty Mo celebrating 10 years

Crooked Tree

Crooked Tree will be open Nov. 24 at their new location at 4117 2nd Ave. N.

They’ll have the drive-through open 8 a.m. to noon.

Their grand opening for the new location is Dec. 5.

KellerGeist

KellerGeist received approval to move our liquor license back to the original location.

On Nov. 24, there will be a parade back to the original location at 111 Central Ave.

Owners Matthias and Jolene Schalper expect the journey to start around 7 p.m. at the current location and the cocktail bar will be open until midnight after the parade.

The restaurant is still open at 300 1st Ave. S., but will only have beer and wine available for purchase.

As part of their new licensing, you’ll have to order food before ordering an alcoholic beverage at the restaurant.

Bison and Beargrass

John and Elisha Mack are launching a new business at 413 Central Ave. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25.

Bison and Beargrass will feature “lovely Montana gifts and goods,” such as journals with a vintage Great Falls map, mugs, candles, shackets, earrings, art and more, John Mack said.

He said that they took their family from California on a trip around Montana over the summer and got excited with wanting to celebrate Montana.

They’ve been paying rent on their downtown photo studio and started developing wall art, but then the idea quickly spun into something more, he said.

They’re repurposing a portion of their photo studio for the boutique that will be geared toward women, but also have items for men, he said.

Tres65

Tres65 has new owners, Alli, Chase and Holland Marmon.

“This wonderful local family plans to keep vision of Tres65, add more classes, create mommy meet ups, and beautify the boutique! Alli is a mom and previous elementary school teacher-we know you will love her as much as we do,” the founders wrote in a post.

The new owners officially take over Dec. 1.

Mighty Mo anniversary The Mighty Mo Brew Co. is celebrating its 10th anniversary in December. Celebration events include: Anniversary bottle release: Dec. 4: taste the Mo’s first barley wine, aged nine months in rye barrels. Grab a glass or take a bottle to-go of the limited edition.

Customer appreciation day: 4 p.m. Dec. 5: We couldn’t have made it to 10 years without our loyal customers so today we would like to say thank you! All evening enjoy $2 off Mo beer, $2 off draft wine and 25¢ wings! We will also be re-releasing one of the MOST requested throwback beers we have ever had. Can you guess what it will be?

Mark Wills at The Newberry: Dec. 6

Party with 50 Watt Sun: Dec. 9

Brunch Buffet: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10

120th Change of Command

The 120th Airlift Wing is holding a change of command on Dec. 1 when Col. Trace Thomas will relinquish command to Col. Scott Smith.

Library event

Elder Justice Prosecutor for the Assistant Attorney General Michael Fanning will give a free presentation o2-3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the Cordingley Room in the basement of the Great Falls Public Library.

Fanning will discuss scams that target elders and how to avoid them. He also will discuss what elder abuse is, and how to contact Adult Protective Services or local law enforcement when there is an emergency. Everyone is welcome to attend, especially those with elders in their family or who are living alone.

According to the National Council on Aging, up to five million older Americans are abused every year, and the annual loss by victims of financial abuse is estimated to be at least $36.5 billion, according to the library.

Elder abuse includes physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation, neglect, and abandonment. Perpetrators include children, other family members, and spouses-as well as staff at nursing homes, assisted living, and other facilities. About one in 10 Americans aged 60 and older have experienced some form of elder abuse.

If anyone would like to view the program over Zoom online, email Sarah Cawley at scawley@greatfallslibrary.org for the link before the program begins.

Author event

Ken Robison will speak about Chief Little Dog at Cassiopeia Books at 6 p.m. Nov. 29. Chief Little Dog is another of the tales in Robison’s latest book, Historic Tales of Fort Benton

Big Sky Quilts

Big Sky Quilts is holding their grand opening in their new location at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 at 1525 10th Ave. S., Suite 2, behind the Eyemart.

Play It Again Sports

Play It Again Sports is holding their grand opening Dec. 7-10.

Buffalo Blanc Cafe and Coffee Bar

Buffalo Blanc Cafe and Coffee Bar is opening in a few weeks at 1925 2nd Ave. S. in the old High School Store and later, Campfire House.

