Sunday Reads: Nov. 19

Hope you’re enjoying the sunshine Great Falls!

Here’s this week’s reading list.

The New York Times: Maps: Tracking the attacks in Israel and Gaza

The New York Times: A grocery chain Just fired its self-checkouts

The Atlantic: Social media broke up with news. So did readers.

The Washington Post: Streaming TV is having an existential crisis, and viewers can tell

NPR: Education Department opens school probes over alleged antisemitism, Islamophobia

The Washington Post: The librarian who couldn’t take it anymore

CyberScoop: CISA roadmap seeks to protect critical infrastructure from AI

Route Fifty: Misinformation, cybersecurity among top issues ahead of 2024 elections

DefenseScoop: Space Force taking ‘cautious approach’ to AI, cyber officer says

Reuters: U.S. renewable, grid battery projects battle transformer shortage

The Washington Post: A flesh-eating fungus is thriving in a hotter, drier West. Climate change could fuel its migration.

The Salt Lake Tribune: Legislators hear a plan to give them control of the Intermountain Power Project

NPR: A day with homelessness outreach workers in L.A.

CityLab: Freeway Fighters Summit signals a new wave of U.S. highway revolts

The Washington Post: Wind and solar energy are booming in surprising places

Route Fifty: How the issue of housing and homelessness factored in state and local elections

CalMatters: Huntington Beach conservatives try to erase progressivism

The New York Times: Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, is ousted by company’s board

The Washington Post: Texting between iPhones and Android devices will get better next year

NPR: Radio Diaries: How one NYC hotel tenant spread kindness for decades

Associated Press: Faithful dog survives 10 weeks, stays with owner who died of hypothermia in Colorado mountains

The Washington Post: Charissa Thompson under fire after admitting she fabricated sideline reports

The Atlantic: The plight of the oldest sister

The New York Times: At 98, Dorothy Wiggins is a social media star

Associated Press: Starbucks strike: Workers stage walkout on Red Cup Day

The Virginian-Pilot: Mother of 6-year-old Richneck shooter sentenced to 21 months for gun, marijuana charges

The Washington Post: Russian oil, banned in the West, flows into the Pentagon supply chain via a route that obscures its origins

The Economist: The spending habits of Gen Z and millennials are baffling businesses

The New Yorker: Why are millennials still attached to American Girl?

The Washington Post: Mistrial declared for ex-Louisville officer charged with violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights in fatal raid, as jury deadlocked

ProPublica and The Desert Sun: 20 farming families use more Colorado River water than some states

Los Angeles Times: In California, a carrot boycott targets corporate growers

ProPublica: Health insurers have been breaking state laws for years

Route Fifty: Without enough housing vouchers, what can cities and states do?

The Washington Post: Rep. Santos says he won’t seek reelection after House ethics report he calls a ‘smear.’ He has denied fraud charges for months.

Texas Monthly: The great cajun turtle heist

Associated Press: Siemens Gamesa scraps plans to build blades for offshore wind turbines on Virginia’s coast

The New Yorker: Why we dine out (or don’t)

FERN and Switchyard: A chef’s journey

The New Yorker: Bravo in the flesh

The Atlantic: The unexpected power of second-chance romance

The Atlantic: Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid, an old one that I reread this week that felt worthy of being on the list again, or in case I missed it last year.

