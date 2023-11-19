Sunday Reads: Nov. 19
Hope you’re enjoying the sunshine Great Falls!
Here’s this week’s reading list.
The New York Times: Maps: Tracking the attacks in Israel and Gaza
The New York Times: A grocery chain Just fired its self-checkouts
The Atlantic: Social media broke up with news. So did readers.
The Washington Post: Streaming TV is having an existential crisis, and viewers can tell
NPR: Education Department opens school probes over alleged antisemitism, Islamophobia
The Washington Post: The librarian who couldn’t take it anymore
CyberScoop: CISA roadmap seeks to protect critical infrastructure from AI
Route Fifty: Misinformation, cybersecurity among top issues ahead of 2024 elections
DefenseScoop: Space Force taking ‘cautious approach’ to AI, cyber officer says
Reuters: U.S. renewable, grid battery projects battle transformer shortage
The Washington Post: A flesh-eating fungus is thriving in a hotter, drier West. Climate change could fuel its migration.
The Salt Lake Tribune: Legislators hear a plan to give them control of the Intermountain Power Project
NPR: A day with homelessness outreach workers in L.A.
CityLab: Freeway Fighters Summit signals a new wave of U.S. highway revolts
The Washington Post: Wind and solar energy are booming in surprising places
Route Fifty: How the issue of housing and homelessness factored in state and local elections
CalMatters: Huntington Beach conservatives try to erase progressivism
The New York Times: Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, is ousted by company’s board
The Washington Post: Texting between iPhones and Android devices will get better next year
NPR: Radio Diaries: How one NYC hotel tenant spread kindness for decades
Associated Press: Faithful dog survives 10 weeks, stays with owner who died of hypothermia in Colorado mountains
The Washington Post: Charissa Thompson under fire after admitting she fabricated sideline reports
The Atlantic: The plight of the oldest sister
The New York Times: At 98, Dorothy Wiggins is a social media star
Associated Press: Starbucks strike: Workers stage walkout on Red Cup Day
The Virginian-Pilot: Mother of 6-year-old Richneck shooter sentenced to 21 months for gun, marijuana charges
The Washington Post: Russian oil, banned in the West, flows into the Pentagon supply chain via a route that obscures its origins
The Economist: The spending habits of Gen Z and millennials are baffling businesses
The New Yorker: Why are millennials still attached to American Girl?
The Washington Post: Mistrial declared for ex-Louisville officer charged with violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights in fatal raid, as jury deadlocked
ProPublica and The Desert Sun: 20 farming families use more Colorado River water than some states
Los Angeles Times: In California, a carrot boycott targets corporate growers
ProPublica: Health insurers have been breaking state laws for years
Route Fifty: Without enough housing vouchers, what can cities and states do?
The Washington Post: Rep. Santos says he won’t seek reelection after House ethics report he calls a ‘smear.’ He has denied fraud charges for months.
Texas Monthly: The great cajun turtle heist
Associated Press: Siemens Gamesa scraps plans to build blades for offshore wind turbines on Virginia’s coast
The New Yorker: Why we dine out (or don’t)
FERN and Switchyard: A chef’s journey
The New Yorker: Bravo in the flesh
The Atlantic: The unexpected power of second-chance romance
The Atlantic: Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid, an old one that I reread this week that felt worthy of being on the list again, or in case I missed it last year.