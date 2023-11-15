Montana FWP seeking information on poached moose

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks game wardens are seeking information on a bull moose that was shot on the Sun River Wildlife Management Area near Augusta.

The moose was shot and left to waste sometime after Oct. 29.

Game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public and encourage anyone with information to make a report.

Anyone with possible information about the moose is encouraged to visit https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/ tipmont to provide details or call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT.

They may also call Augusta game warden Per Wolfisberg directly at 406-781-0244.

Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

