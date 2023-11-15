GFPS bidding CMR roof replacement project

Great Falls Public Schools is planning to replace a portion of the roof at C.M. Russell High School to complete a previous project.

The project is to complete the roof replacement on the music section of the building.

The project was bid last year, but there was a single bidder and the bid came in to high to complete with available funding, Brian Patrick told the school board during their Nov. 13 meeting.

Patrick is GFPS’ business operations manager.

It was bid late season so Patrick said there’s a possibility that most roofing contractors already had their summer projects lined up.

The district will be rebidding the project this winter.

The bid specifications were developed by Cushing Terrell Architects and bids will be opened Dec. 7 to bring a recommendation to the Dec. 11 school board meeting, Patrick said.

The project has been estimated at $562,585.

The project will be funded through the high school general fund, interlocal fund and building reserve funds, or any combination of those funds, Patrick said.

