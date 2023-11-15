Buffalo Jump park hosting Dec. 2 activities

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is hosting activities at the park on Dec. 2.

Learn about the difference between pictographs and petroglyphs and get a first-hand look at both art forms by joining one of the park’s popular guided rock art hikes from 10 a.m. to noon.

On the hike, a First Peoples Buffalo Jump ranger will lead visitors to the pictographs and petroglyphs found on cliffs in the park. Participants will also learn about two distinctive methods for producing the rock art, along with the symbolism and meaning behind it, according to the park.

Reservations are required.

The cost for this program is $4 and there are 20 spots available for the strenuous off-trail hike along the cliffs.

The hike is weather dependent and may be cancelled due to poor conditions.

Hikers may wish to use Yaktrax or similar micro cleats for the hike if snowy and slippery conditions occur the day of the hike.

After the hike, visitors can celebrate the holidays indoors by helping to trim the park’s tree from 1-3 p.m.

No reservations are required for this event, where visitors of all ages can enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and cookies in the visitor center while making paper ornaments, decorating the tree, and joining Ranger Mert who will lead the singing of holiday songs.

On both Saturday and Sunday all items in the gift shop will be 25 percent off.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is currently in winter hours of operation, and open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 12-4 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.

Admission to the park for Montana residents is free. Non-residents pay $8 per vehicle.

The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

For questions or to reserve your spot for the hike, contact First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park at 406-866-2217 or andy.keller@mt.gov

